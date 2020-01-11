Overseas Taiwanese urge Taiwanese to show up at polls (DPP Facebook photo) Overseas Taiwanese urge Taiwanese to show up at polls (DPP Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) final campaign rally before the general election took place on Ketagalan Boulevard (凱達格蘭大道) Friday night (Jan. 10), and 80 Taiwanese overseas compatriots walked onto the stage to urge Taiwanese youth go home and cast their votes.

Canada-based Taiwanese artist Alicia joined other young Taiwanese who had come home to vote — some of them are studying at school, while others have settled abroad.

"Democracy is not a miracle, and nothing can stop the power of progressive values. That is why we all traveled long distances to come home and vote," said Alicia. "I was mad and sad when I saw Taiwan, China, as my final destination on my Air Canada flight. I am afraid everything will change next time I come home."

Before the speech, a video was shown that featured Taiwanese who could not return to the island for the election. They urged voters, especially the young generation, to show up at polls to cast ballots for their future on Saturday.

According to the data from the Central Election Commission (CES), around 6.66 million eligible voters are between the ages of 20 and 39. The results from the 2016 general election showed that only around 55 percent of the voters of that demographic exercised their right to vote on Election Day, according to CES.

If this trend continues, it would mean that some three million voters will not cast their ballots this time around.