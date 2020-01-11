TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) proposed on Saturday (Jan. 11) that Taiwan introduce an electronic voting system to reduce time and hassle for voters as the country holds its general elections.

Ko, who cast his vote along with his wife, lamented about the long queues at polling stations even before they opened at 8 a.m. He said he had waited for half an hour to vote, but he had expected to “get it done in ten minutes,” reported CNA.

Ko floated the idea of trial-running an e-voting system at local levels that incorporates identification cards, National Health Insurance cards, driver’s licenses, EasyCards, and Citizen Digital Certificate, which he believes will make electoral events more efficient. The scheme, if successful, can be implemented at the national level, he said.

Since he assumed office in 2014, the mayor has endeavored to promote “open government” and related policies, including the i-Voting system. He will be traveling to Estonia on Sunday (Jan. 12) to learn about how the Baltic nation has been pursuing bold digital initiatives as part of its “e-Estonia” ambition, wrote CNA.

The government came under fire in the 2018 local elections, which saw unprecedented long lines and waiting times. A number of polling stations experienced chaos as voting and counting took place at the same time, drawing criticism and raising questions about the fairness of the elections.

The multi-question referendum held on Nov. 24, 2018, along with the local elections was in some quarters blamed as being the main cause of the complications in the voting process and thus the long lines at polling stations.