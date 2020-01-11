Guatemalan ruling party congressman Javier Hernandez, center, gesticulates during a session in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Hernandez is ... Guatemalan ruling party congressman Javier Hernandez, center, gesticulates during a session in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Hernandez is one of the ruling party lawmakers that called for a commission to investigate the U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Guatemalan former President Otto Perez Molina is escorted by police into a court hearing in Guatemala City. M... FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, Guatemalan former President Otto Perez Molina is escorted by police into a court hearing in Guatemala City. Molina was imprisoned after the U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission known as the CICIG, working hand in hand with local prosecutors, brought corruption cases against him. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, Ivan Velasquez attends a p... FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, Ivan Velasquez attends a press conference in Guatemala City. As Guatemala’s congress moves to discredit the CICIG and its work, Velasquez, a Colombian lawyer who led it for years, argues that the body violates the principle of separation of powers and “constitutes an illegal interference by the legislative branch” into independent entities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

Guatemalan congressman Juan Ramon Lau, answers questions from journalists before starting a session of Congress in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Dec. 11,... Guatemalan congressman Juan Ramon Lau, answers questions from journalists before starting a session of Congress in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Lau is presiding over the commission that is investigation the U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission, CICIG, and said it has heard from more than 20 people who say they were victimized by CIGIC and about 40 are expected to appear before it wraps up. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The head of a congressional commission in Guatemala says prosecutors should open a criminal investigation into the now-disappeared U.N. anti-corruption commission known as the CICG.

President Jimmy Morales forced the commission out of Guatemala, and his supporters have accused it of using strong-arm tactics in corruption probes that included Morales' relatives.

Rep. Juan Ramón Lau heads a congressional commission that heard testimony from people caught up in corruption probes about the alleged abuses.

Lau's commission sent a report to prosecutors Friday recommending they open criminal investigations into former CICIG employees, as well as Guatemalan anti-corruption agents.

The CICIG won praise for bringing corruption cases against hundreds of the country’s powerful and privileged, including two ex-presidents and then-sitting President Otto Pérez Molina, who remains behind bars.

It is unlikely prosecutors can act before President-elect Alejandro Giammattei takes office on Jan. 14.