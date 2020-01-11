Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfie... Sheffield United's manager Chris Wilder waits for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signed a new contract on Friday, tying him to the English Premier League club until 2024.

United said the deal included an option for the Sheffield-born Wilder to stay on for an extra year.

Wilder took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guided it to promotion to the Premier League last season. United hadn’t been in the top flight since 2007.

He is regarded as one of English soccer’s most highly rated managers, with the Blades in eighth place in the Premier League ahead of Friday’s home game against West Ham.

