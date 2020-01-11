Bordeaux signs forward Oudin from Reims

PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux has signed forward Rémi Oudin from Reims on a 4 1/2-year contract.

Oudin, who usually plays on the right of the attack, netted 28 goals in 116 games for Reims with a career-best 12 last season.

No fee was given for the transfer but Reims reportedly received a club record 10 million euros for Oudin, who could make his debut at Bordeaux against Lyon on Saturday.

Reims will be without Oudin for next Wednesday's French League Cup semifinal at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

NOT FOR SALE

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has no intention of selling Moussa Dembélé or Lucas Tousart.

English Premier League side Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing Dembélé, a powerful striker who has 13 goals in 27 games this season, while there have also reportedly been offers for holding midfielder Tousart.

“We need them,“ Garcia said. “We have five players out injured until at least the end of March, and maybe until the end of the season.“

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay and attacking midfielder Jeff Reine-Adélaïde both sustained serious knee injuries last month.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports