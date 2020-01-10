All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 37 22 8 2 5 51 102 92 Hershey 37 21 11 2 3 47 103 94 Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 Charlotte 35 19 13 3 0 41 108 91 WB/Scranton 37 17 15 3 2 39 98 117 Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105 Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 35 21 9 2 3 47 110 86 Utica 37 21 12 2 2 46 130 112 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110 Belleville 36 20 13 2 1 43 132 120 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 35 14 17 4 0 32 92 114

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 37 24 7 4 2 54 125 86 Iowa 37 21 12 2 2 46 114 107 Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109 Rockford 35 18 16 0 1 37 99 107 Manitoba 38 18 20 0 0 36 107 120 San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 107 130

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 33 21 7 2 3 47 133 99 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 36 16 16 3 1 36 92 136 Bakersfield 33 14 14 4 1 33 98 118 San Diego 31 12 15 2 2 28 96 99 San Jose 32 12 18 0 2 26 109 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.