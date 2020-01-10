  1. Home
AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/01/10 23:09

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 37 22 8 2 5 51 102 92
Hershey 37 21 11 2 3 47 103 94
Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101
Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107
Charlotte 35 19 13 3 0 41 108 91
WB/Scranton 37 17 15 3 2 39 98 117
Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105
Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 35 21 9 2 3 47 110 86
Utica 37 21 12 2 2 46 130 112
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110
Belleville 36 20 13 2 1 43 132 120
Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107
Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118
Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96
Binghamton 35 14 17 4 0 32 92 114
Western Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 37 24 7 4 2 54 125 86
Iowa 37 21 12 2 2 46 114 107
Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109
Rockford 35 18 16 0 1 37 99 107
Manitoba 38 18 20 0 0 36 107 120
San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111
Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118
Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 107 130
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84
Stockton 33 21 7 2 3 47 133 99
Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92
Ontario 36 16 16 3 1 36 92 136
Bakersfield 33 14 14 4 1 33 98 118
San Diego 31 12 15 2 2 28 96 99
San Jose 32 12 18 0 2 26 109 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 8 p.m.