Changing of political guard in Malta aims to rebuild trust

By  Associated Press
2020/01/10 22:13
FILE - In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels. M...
Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is seen as he enters his office at Castille, in Valletta, Malta, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, where he met a delegation ...
People protest outside the office of the Prime Minister at Castille, in Valletta, Malta, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, as a delegation od European Union lawm...
People stage a protest in La Valletta, Malta, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Malta's embattled prime minister has received a pledge of confidence from Labor Pa...
Rose Vella, center left, mother of late Daphne Caruana Galizia, and father of Daphne, Michael Vella, attend a protest in La Valletta, Malta, Sunday, D...

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Contenders to be Malta's next leader are pledging to restore the country's reputation abroad as the beleaguered prime minister of the European Union member nation prepares to step down.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was set to deliver his final address to the nation Friday evening. Muscat announced last month that he would resign as leader of the Labor Party and prime minister amid demands for accountability in the assassination of an investigative journalist.

A deputy premier and a lawmaker are vying to replace him. The one picked to be Labor's new leader in a party election on Saturday becomes prime minister, and Muscat will step aside.

Both candidates say they'll work to regain the Maltese people's confidence in their government by upholding the rule of law. Angry citizens pressured Muscat to resign after his office was linked to the car-bomb killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, whose anti-corruption reporting targeted members of the government.

Concerned European Union lawmakers who visited Malta after the journalist's slaying expressed concerns about the functioning of the tiny island nation's police and judicial systems.

In late November, days before Muscat announced he was stepping down both as party leader and prime minister, his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was arrested and questioned in connection with Caruana Galizia's killing.

Schembri was later released but remains under investigation.