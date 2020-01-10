U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. U.S. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States Army was planning to base a new special cyber task force on islands east of Taiwan armed with hypersonic missiles targeting China, the Bloomberg news service reported Friday (Jan. 10).

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was scheduled to unveil more details to the media Friday, though he said one of the plan’s intentions was to keep U.S. carrier groups away from the Asian mainland.

Investments in military development made by China and Russia could be neutralized by the move, though it was not known how fast the new unit could be deployed to the unnamed islands east of Taiwan and the Philippines, McCarthy was quoted as saying.

On the one hand, the task force would access information from low-flying satellites and conduct cyber, information and electronic operations directed at China.

However, it could also manage to launch long-range missiles to strike at targets on land and at sea, “punching a hole” in enemy defenses, Bloomberg reported.

