Final countdown of 2020 Taiwan elections

Taiwan presidential candidates Han Kuo-yu (left), Tsai Ing-wen (center), and James Soong (right). Taiwan presidential candidates Han Kuo-yu (left), Tsai Ing-wen (center), and James Soong (right). (CNA photo)

In the final countdown to Saturday's (Jan. 11) elections, the candidates are making their last pitch to win the hearts and minds of voters in Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who is seeking a second term, took her campaign Friday to New Taipei, the municipality with the highest number of registered voters in the country.

Tsai and her running mate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) were scheduled to return to Taipei later in the day to root for the DPP legislative candidates in the city, before heading to southern Taiwan for a rally at Kaohsiung City Council plaza.

On Friday night, Tsai and Lai will wrap up their campaign with a major rally in Taipei, on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office.

Meanwhile, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), who held a huge rally in Taipei Thursday night, will make his final push Friday evening at Taisugar Logistics Park in Kaohsiung, the city where he serves as mayor.



President Tsai waves to supporters while campaigning in New Taipei's Tucheng District. (CNA photo)



Supporters wave placards as Tsai's campaign team tours New Taipei. (CNA photo)





Tsai holds a live stream show with DPP legislative candidate Enoch Wu (吳怡農, right) in Taipei. (CNA photo)



Preparations are made for President Tsai's campaign rally at the at Kaohsiung City Council plaza on Friday. (CNA photo)



James Soong of the People First Party (PFP) wave feverishly to his supporters while campaigning in Taipei. (CNA photo)



KMT presidential candidate Han (center) pauses to answer some questions during his campaign tour in Nantou County. (CNA photo)