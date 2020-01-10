Baby the orangutan (photo courtesy of Hsinchu Zoo). Baby the orangutan (photo courtesy of Hsinchu Zoo). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An orangutan died after a fall at the newly reopened Hsinchu Zoo, reports said Friday (Jan. 10).

The site, originally built in 1936 as Taiwan’s first zoo, opened its doors to the public again last Dec. 28 following thorough renovation, which included the replacement of cages by moats and bamboo fences.

On Friday afternoon, a visitor noticed that an orangutan, known as “Baby,” had fallen off loose rocks on to the ground and was hurt, CNA reported.

The visitor alerted staff, who rushed to the scene and took the animal to the emergency veterinarian service, but to no avail, as the orangutan died shortly after.

The body will be moved to National Chung Hsing University in Taichung to determine the precise cause of death.

Baby was thought to be more than 30 years of age, which counts as old for an orangutan, the zoo said. The animal had been raised privately, abandoned and then brought to the zoo 18 years ago.

