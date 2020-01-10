  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Tzu Chi Foundation donates supplies to disadvantaged families

Religion-based humanitarian organization expected to help 21,000 families across Taiwan

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/10 17:22
Tzi Chi Foundation holds dinner banquets for disadvantaged families. (Tzi Chi photo)

Tzi Chi Foundation holds dinner banquets for disadvantaged families. (Tzi Chi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation announced Friday (Jan. 10) that it has begun distributing charitable supplies to disadvantaged families across Taiwan.

The humanitarian non-governmental organization plans to hold 43 dinner banquets before the Lunar New Year for lower-income households to enjoy the holiday spirit. Tzu Chi said that its first three dinner parties, which consisted of vegetarian delicacies as well as various cultural performances, were successfully carried out in the Hualien-Taitung area last weekend and that the participants were grateful for the organization's warm gesture.

Tzu Chi said that instead of giving out five-kilogram bags of Lunar New Year merchandise, the families will receive gift vouchers instead, allowing them to purchase everyday necessities from supermarkets. However, the gift certificates cannot be used for tobacco or liquor purchases, reported CNA.

Tzu Chi pointed out that approximately 21,000 families will benefit from the program. Volunteers from the organization have also prepared packages of flour, vegetarian instant noodles, and sweet porridge for recipients to share the joy of the Lunar New Year.
Tzu Chi Foundation
charity event
Lunar New Year Holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police draw criticism for promoting Buddhism in uniform
Taiwan police draw criticism for promoting Buddhism in uniform
2019/11/28 20:00
Celebrity charity sales in Taipei to help elderly
Celebrity charity sales in Taipei to help elderly
2019/11/24 16:45
At least 7 days off for Lunar New Year beginning in 2020: Taiwan Premier
At least 7 days off for Lunar New Year beginning in 2020: Taiwan Premier
2019/04/26 13:55
Taiwan considers fixing Lunar New Year holiday at 9 days
Taiwan considers fixing Lunar New Year holiday at 9 days
2019/02/16 14:15
Buzzkill: Taiwanese reporter tells foreigners not to celebrate LNR unless invited
Buzzkill: Taiwanese reporter tells foreigners not to celebrate LNR unless invited
2019/02/09 15:14