Taipei's Dihua Street launches sales for Lunar New Year

Government gives tips for shoppers at popular northern Taiwan grocery market

  177
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/10 15:53
Dihua Street popular for Lunar New Year shopping. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Dihua Street, one of the most popular grocery markets for Lunar New Year sundries, launched sales on Friday (Jan. 10) to celebrate the approaching holiday.

Comprising Chinese medicine shops, fabric booths, and ancient architecture, Dihua Street in Datong District has been synonymous with Lunar New Year shopping since the 1990s. The market attracted customers from all over northern Taiwan Friday morning as they purchased traditional goods, such as marinated meat, Taiwanese candies, and pistachios as well as firecrackers and spring couplets.

The Taipei City Government also arrived at the scene to inspect the quality and safety of the merchandise. Consumer Protection Officer Kung Chien-ya (龔千雅) from the Department of Legal Affairs said that the inspection team will focus on examining product labels and checking whether free food samples are being kept in clean containers, reported Liberty Times.

Kung reminded Taiwanese consumers to make sure that product labels provide clear information about the manufacturers and expiration dates. She added that the city government will continue to implement irregular inspections until Jan. 23, reported CNA.
Dihua Street
Lunar New Year
Taipei City government
Lunar New Year holiday

