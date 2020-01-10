FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Eddie Stansberry had 25 points as Hawaii topped Cal State Fullerton 75-69 on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Big West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Drew Buggs had 17 points and six rebounds for Hawaii (10-5). Samuta Avea added 11 points. Bernardo da Silva had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Austen Awosika had 22 points for the Titans (5-11). Jackson Rowe added 16 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Kamga had 12 points.

Hawaii faces UC Irvine on the road on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton plays UC Riverside on the road on Saturday.

