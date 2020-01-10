A youth receives a toy gun during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th nig... A youth receives a toy gun during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th night of Christmas, marks the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Opposition lawmaker William Barrientos stands on a desk to argue with ruling party lawmakers after many of his allies, including Assembly President Ju... Opposition lawmaker William Barrientos stands on a desk to argue with ruling party lawmakers after many of his allies, including Assembly President Juan Guaidó, were blocked by police from entering the session to elect new leadership in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Without a quorum, there was no vote for ruling party Luis Parra, who swore himself in as president of the legislature, while the opposition, who enjoy a comfortable majority, immediately denounced the impromptu session as invalid. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude ear... The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Opposition supporters and lawmakers push through the gate of the National Assembly to enter the grounds in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. ... Opposition supporters and lawmakers push through the gate of the National Assembly to enter the grounds in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó and lawmakers who back him pushed their way into the legislative building on Tuesday following an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress, and declared Guaidó the president of the only opposition-controlled institution. (AP Photo/Andrea Hernandez Briceño)

Shadows of revelers of the Estrela Dalva Folia de Reis Group are cast on a wall as they perform during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebration in the... Shadows of revelers of the Estrela Dalva Folia de Reis Group are cast on a wall as they perform during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebration in the city of Planaltina, Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Folia de Reis is a Brazilian procession that depicts the Biblical journey of the Three Kings, Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthazar, to visit the Christ Child. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Opposition leader Juan Guaido argues for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter ... Opposition leader Juan Guaido argues for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter unless all of them are allowed entry, outside the legislature in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Venezuela's opposition is facing its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Guaidó supporters have described as the nation's last democratic institution. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A note that reads "We're well. Ceo and Ana," hangs on a fence after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-m... A note that reads "We're well. Ceo and Ana," hangs on a fence after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring others and collapsing buildings in the southern part of the island. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Anti-government demonstrators throw into the fire furniture from a Chilean police church in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Chile has been roil... Anti-government demonstrators throw into the fire furniture from a Chilean police church in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Chile has been roiled by continuing and sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely focus on inequality. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

A girl hits a traditional Christmas "piñata" filled with fruit and candy during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City... A girl hits a traditional Christmas "piñata" filled with fruit and candy during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th night of Christmas, marks the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico... Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. The next day, a second 6.4-magnitude quake hit the same area overnight. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8-magnitude quake before dawn Monday, then another 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday. Only one person died, but the quakes left severely damaged infrastructure and the island’s government said it was overwhelmed. Many in the affected area are comparing the situation to Hurricane Maria, while hundreds of families who are unable to return to their damaged homes wonder where they’ll stay in upcoming weeks and months as hope fades of electricity being restored soon.

Kids across the region got gifts on Epiphany, which marks the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus.

Anti-government demonstrators threw church furniture into a fire in Santiago, Chile, as the country continues to be roiled by sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement.

Venezuela’s opposition faced its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Juan Guaidó's supporters have described as the nation’s last democratic institution. The opposition leader argued for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter unless all of them are allowed entry, outside the legislature in Caracas, Venezuela on Tuesday. Guaidó and lawmakers who back him pushed their way into the legislative building, following an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress.

