  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/01/10 13:00
Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico...
A girl hits a traditional Christmas "piñata" filled with fruit and candy during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City...
Anti-government demonstrators throw into the fire furniture from a Chilean police church in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Chile has been roil...
A note that reads "We're well. Ceo and Ana," hangs on a fence after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-m...
Opposition leader Juan Guaido argues for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter ...
Shadows of revelers of the Estrela Dalva Folia de Reis Group are cast on a wall as they perform during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebration in the...
Opposition supporters and lawmakers push through the gate of the National Assembly to enter the grounds in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. ...
The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude ear...
Opposition lawmaker William Barrientos stands on a desk to argue with ruling party lawmakers after many of his allies, including Assembly President Ju...
A youth receives a toy gun during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th nig...

Cars are crushed under a home that collapsed after an earthquake hit Guanica, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico...

A girl hits a traditional Christmas "piñata" filled with fruit and candy during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City...

Anti-government demonstrators throw into the fire furniture from a Chilean police church in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Chile has been roil...

A note that reads "We're well. Ceo and Ana," hangs on a fence after an overnight earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-m...

Opposition leader Juan Guaido argues for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter ...

Shadows of revelers of the Estrela Dalva Folia de Reis Group are cast on a wall as they perform during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebration in the...

Opposition supporters and lawmakers push through the gate of the National Assembly to enter the grounds in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. ...

The Adripina Seda public school stands partially collapsed after an earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. A 6.4-magnitude ear...

Opposition lawmaker William Barrientos stands on a desk to argue with ruling party lawmakers after many of his allies, including Assembly President Ju...

A youth receives a toy gun during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day celebrations at the Zocalo in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Epiphany, the 12th nig...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8-magnitude quake before dawn Monday, then another 6.4-magnitude quake on Tuesday. Only one person died, but the quakes left severely damaged infrastructure and the island’s government said it was overwhelmed. Many in the affected area are comparing the situation to Hurricane Maria, while hundreds of families who are unable to return to their damaged homes wonder where they’ll stay in upcoming weeks and months as hope fades of electricity being restored soon.

Kids across the region got gifts on Epiphany, which marks the day the three wise men visited baby Jesus.

Anti-government demonstrators threw church furniture into a fire in Santiago, Chile, as the country continues to be roiled by sometimes violent street protests since Oct. 18, when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement.

Venezuela’s opposition faced its biggest test yet after government-backed lawmakers announced they were taking control of what Juan Guaidó's supporters have described as the nation’s last democratic institution. The opposition leader argued for National Guards to let him and all opposition lawmakers into the National Assembly, saying he will not enter unless all of them are allowed entry, outside the legislature in Caracas, Venezuela on Tuesday. Guaidó and lawmakers who back him pushed their way into the legislative building, following an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch. Twitter: @LeslieMazoch

https://twitter.com/LeslieMazoch