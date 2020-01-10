The German government is negotiating with Ankara over plans to create Turkish schools in Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt, the daily newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

These are three of the five largest cities in Germany and home to significant populations of Turkish citizens and Germans of Turkish descent.

The potential agreement would work in much the same was as the three official German schools set up in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

In 2018, the Turkish government ended up shutting down the school in Izmir, saying it lacked a license to operate.

The negotiations, in which Germany's federal government and federal states responsible for schools have been involved, have been ongoing since last summer and a draft agreement is currently under review.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the planned agreement with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now aimed at "securing the legal basis for German schools abroad in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir."

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the proposed Turkish schools in Germany will be operated as so-called replacement schools. Although these private schools would be allowed to choose teaching methods and hire staff, they would impart learning content that is equivalent to that in public schools. They will require state approval and will be subject to the respective state laws.

As with other countries that have established schools in Germany, the Turkish government itself cannot operate the institution. Rather, it must be run by a private organization.

Nearly 3 million people with Turkish roots live in Germany, half of whom hold German citizenship.

