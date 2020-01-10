TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook announced on Thursday (Jan. 9) it will not ban political ads, fact-check them, or restrict their targeting of specific groups in a reaffirmation of policy that is likely to draw criticism.

The social media giant said, however, that it will allow users to have more control over how frequently political ads appear and make relevant information more transparent through its online library of political ads. “The public can see every ad served to anyone in an easily searchable database,” it claimed.

The move appears to conflict with what its rivals have been doing. Twitter is banning political advertising outright over concerns about misinformation, while Google has taken steps to limit targeted political ads.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has insisted that “political speech is important” and that the company will not interfere with it. While TV stations are not required to fact-check ads either, candidates can take advantage of social media features to “microtarget” their ads, wrote The Associated Press.

Such ads could be used to reach specific groups based on data gleaned from users' indicating their political affiliation and interests. Facebook said in a blog post Thursday that it will not ban such practices after learning about the importance of using them to reach “key audiences” from consultations with NGOs and political groups.

Facebook said it will stick to the principle that “people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public.”