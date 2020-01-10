ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue 84-78 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.

NO. 23 WICHITA STATE 76, NO. 21 MEMPHIS 67

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead Wichita State past Memphis.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.