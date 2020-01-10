In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy demonstrators holding placards are reflected on a protester's sunglasses during a rally outsid... In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy demonstrators holding placards are reflected on a protester's sunglasses during a rally outside the Times Square shopping mall at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. As Hong Kong enters its eighth month of anti-government protests, Beijing's new top official in the territory said Monday that he has full confidence in the city's long-term prosperity and stability ⁠— so long as it has the support of mainland China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)