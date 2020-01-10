In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, a firefighter covers his face from block smoke as he battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia. (AP Photo/Ric...
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, a firefighter covers his face from block smoke as he battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a firefighter manages a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, set in an effort to contain a larger fi...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a firefighter manages a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, set in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby. Around 2,300 firefighters in New South Wales state were making the most of relatively benign conditions by frantically consolidating containment lines around more than 110 blazes and patrolling for lightning strikes, state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike ...
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, seen in the photographs, at Magam 37 kilometers (23 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. The killing of Iran's top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani triggered several anti-U.S. protests in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the protesters also shut down shops and businesses in Magam and Budgam towns in south Kashmir. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong. Hong Kong health chief Sophia Chan said...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong. Hong Kong health chief Sophia Chan said Tuesday that a respiratory illness whose cause remains unknown will be added to an official list of diseases that medical practitioners are required to report to the government. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy demonstrators holding placards are reflected on a protester's sunglasses during a rally outsid...
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy demonstrators holding placards are reflected on a protester's sunglasses during a rally outside the Times Square shopping mall at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. As Hong Kong enters its eighth month of anti-government protests, Beijing's new top official in the territory said Monday that he has full confidence in the city's long-term prosperity and stability — so long as it has the support of mainland China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's President and the 2020 presidential election candidate for the Democratic Progress...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's President and the 2020 presidential election candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is framed by a sign board during an election campaign rally in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu province. A year ago, the Taiwan leader was on the ropes. Now President Tsai appears poised to win a second four-year term in elections this Saturday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a riot policeman sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "paral...
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a riot policeman sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "parallel traders" who buy goods in Hong Kong to resell in mainland China in Sheung Shui near the Chinese border in Hong Kong. Protesters in Hong Kong marched through the border town Sunday to oppose traders from mainland China. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, a crowd of Filipino Roman Catholic devotees follow the carriage of the Black Nazarene during a raucous pro...
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, a crowd of Filipino Roman Catholic devotees follow the carriage of the Black Nazarene during a raucous procession to celebrate its feast day, in Manila, Philippines. A mammoth crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics prayed for peace in the increasingly volatile Middle East at the start Thursday of an annual procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ in one of Asia's biggest religious events. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, workers stand over a furnace at a bricks factory to keep themselves warm on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Ne...
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, workers stand over a furnace at a bricks factory to keep themselves warm on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. Thousands of workers from neighboring India and other parts of Nepal come to the Kathmandu valley to work in brick factories during the dry winter season. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, people stand in lines to buy train tickets for their hometown visits during the Lunar New Year holidays, at...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, people stand in lines to buy train tickets for their hometown visits during the Lunar New Year holidays, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. South Koreans will visit their hometowns during a four-day holiday of the Lunar New Year which falls on Jan. 25 this year. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a sushi chef holds up the head of a bluefin tuna at a restaurant in Tsukji market area in Tokyo, after it wa...
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a sushi chef holds up the head of a bluefin tuna at a restaurant in Tsukji market area in Tokyo, after it was sold at the first auction of 2020 at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. The tuna was sold 193.2 million yen (1.8 million US dollars) Sunday.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, visitors offer prayers for New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day of the year, in Tok...
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, visitors offer prayers for New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day of the year, in Tokyo. Kanda Myojin is known as the shrine of commerce and industry.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Indian school children perform yoga during the inauguration of an international kite festival in Ahmadabad,...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Indian school children perform yoga during the inauguration of an international kite festival in Ahmadabad, India. Kite flyers from various countries and across India are participating in the festival that is annually held on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmadabad. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, prepares to return against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their ATP Cup tennis...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, prepares to return against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their ATP Cup tennis match in Perth, Australia. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens, File)
Firefighters warded off smoke and drew containment lines as they battled wildfires in southeast Australia.
In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, pro-democracy demonstrators rallied in Hong Kong, which is in its eighth month of anti-government protests.
Tuna sold for sky-high prices at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal and other men competed on their national tennis teams at the ATP Cup in Australia.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com