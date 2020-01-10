  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/01/10 11:23
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, a firefighter covers his face from block smoke as he battles a fire near Bendalong, Australia. (AP Photo/Ric...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a firefighter manages a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, set in an effort to contain a larger fi...
In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest against U.S. airstrike ...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong. Hong Kong health chief Sophia Chan said...
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, pro-democracy demonstrators holding placards are reflected on a protester's sunglasses during a rally outsid...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's President and the 2020 presidential election candidate for the Democratic Progress...
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a riot policeman sprays pepper spray at a man as they disperse a crowd during a demonstration against "paral...
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, a crowd of Filipino Roman Catholic devotees follow the carriage of the Black Nazarene during a raucous pro...
In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, workers stand over a furnace at a bricks factory to keep themselves warm on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Ne...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, people stand in lines to buy train tickets for their hometown visits during the Lunar New Year holidays, at...
In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, a sushi chef holds up the head of a bluefin tuna at a restaurant in Tsukji market area in Tokyo, after it wa...
In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, visitors offer prayers for New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day of the year, in Tok...
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Indian school children perform yoga during the inauguration of an international kite festival in Ahmadabad,...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, prepares to return against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka during their ATP Cup tennis...

Firefighters warded off smoke and drew containment lines as they battled wildfires in southeast Australia.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, pro-democracy demonstrators rallied in Hong Kong, which is in its eighth month of anti-government protests.

Tuna sold for sky-high prices at the first auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and other men competed on their national tennis teams at the ATP Cup in Australia.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editors Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com