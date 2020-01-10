TORONTO (AP) — Utilityman Brandon Drury and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract on Thursday, a raise of $850,000.

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs over 447 plate appearances in his first full season with the Blue Jays, who acquired him from the New York Yankees in July 2018. He played 65 games at third base, 16 at second, 12 at first, five at shortstop, 18 in right and 12 in left.

Blue Jays pitchers Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker remained eligible for arbitration heading into Friday's scheduled exchange of proposed salaries.

