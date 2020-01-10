FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2007 file photo, Australian bowler Shane Warne waves his cap to the crowd as he leaves the field following their win over of En... FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2007 file photo, Australian bowler Shane Warne waves his cap to the crowd as he leaves the field following their win over of England in the fifth and final Ashes cricket test in Sydney, Australia. Warne's baggy green cap has made more than 1 million Australian dollars ($685,000) at auction to aid those affected by wild fires across the country. When bidding closed on Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020 the famous cap which is given to each Australian test cricketer was sold for $1,007,500. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian cricketer Shane Warne's baggy green cap has made more than 1 million Australian dollars ($685,000) at auction to aid those affected by wild fires across the country.

When bidding closed on Friday morning the famous cap that is given to each Australian test cricketer was sold for $1,007,500.

The buyer was not identified.

One of the authoritative journal Wisden's five cricketers of the century, legspin bowler Warne played 145 tests and claimed 708 wickets.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid and a huge thank you/congrats

to the successful bidder — you have blown me away with your generosity and this

was way beyond my expectations!" Warne posted on social media.

"The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thank you, thank

you, thank you."

Australia's bushfire crisis that began in September and continues has killed 27 people and destroyed more than 2,100 homes.

