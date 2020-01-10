Texans-Chiefs Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — HOUSTON (11-6) at KANSAS CITY (12-4)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Texans 7-7-1, Chiefs 10-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 6-5

LAST MEETING — Texans beat Chiefs 31-24, Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Bills 22-19 in OT; Chiefs off

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 10, Chiefs No. 4

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (15)

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (23), PASS (5)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Houston has won two of past three vs Chiefs. ... Texans 0-3 in divisional round of playoffs. Have never won road playoff game (0-3). ... Kansas City eliminated Texans in wild-card round in 2015 season. It was Chiefs' first playoff win since 1993. ... Houston trailed Buffalo 16-0 last week before closing with 22-3 run. ... Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was Chiefs head coach in 2012. ... Chiefs FS Tyrann Mathieu played for Houston last season. He has four interceptions, two sacks and 12 passes defensed. ... Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins needs 31 yards receiving to pass Andre Johnson (358) for postseason franchise receiving mark. ... Hopkins has at least five receptions in five consecutive playoff games. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson needs 124 yards passing to pass Matt Schaub (605) for franchise playoff record. ... Texans set single-season franchise record in red zone touchdown rate this season at 64.2 percent. ... Houston 37-3 over past five seasons when leading at halftime, third best in NFL. ... Texans lead NFL with 15 comeback wins over past two seasons. ... Kansas City has most wins vs. AFC over past two seasons (19). Houston third (17). ... Chiefs won six straight to end regular season. ... Kansas City has never reached consecutive AFC title games. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown just five interceptions in 484 attempts. ... Chiefs' Travis Kelce first TE with consecutive 1,200-yard seasons. Also first with 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. ... Kelce needs 57 yards receiving to pass Otis Taylor (481) for franchise record for receiving yards in playoffs. ... P Dustin Colquitt will be playing 10th playoff game, matching Chiefs record. ... Chiefs DE Terrell Suggs needs two sacks to match Bruce Smith (14 1/2) for second most in playoffs. Willie McGinest had 16. Suggs (139) also would pass Jason Taylor (139 1/2) for seventh most in NFL history. ... Suggs has 18 playoff starts, three times as many than next most on Chiefs (Kelce, Eric Fisher). ... Chiefs second in NFL in yards-per-play (6.22). ... WR Mecole Hardman tied Chiefs rookie record with six TD catches. ... Kansas City tied for third in NFL in sacks allowed with 25.

