Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southa... Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (Mark Kerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after being advised to undergo surgery on his left hamstring, the Premier League club said Thursday.

Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring during a league match against Southampton on Jan. 1.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined,” Tottenham said in a statement, “with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

