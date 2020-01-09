All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 37 22 8 2 5 51 102 92 Hershey 37 21 11 2 3 47 103 94 Providence 38 20 15 1 2 43 116 101 Springfield 38 20 16 2 0 42 116 107 Charlotte 35 19 13 3 0 41 108 91 WB/Scranton 37 17 15 3 2 39 98 117 Lehigh Valley 36 13 18 1 4 31 82 105 Bridgeport 38 13 20 4 1 31 84 120

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 35 21 9 2 3 47 110 86 Utica 37 21 12 2 2 46 130 112 Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 117 110 Belleville 36 20 13 2 1 43 132 120 Laval 37 19 14 3 1 42 108 107 Syracuse 35 17 15 2 1 37 115 118 Cleveland 35 17 15 1 2 37 99 96 Binghamton 35 14 17 4 0 32 92 114

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 37 24 7 4 2 54 125 86 Iowa 37 21 12 2 2 46 114 107 Chicago 38 17 17 3 1 38 91 109 Rockford 35 18 16 0 1 37 99 107 Manitoba 38 18 20 0 0 36 107 120 San Antonio 36 13 14 5 4 35 105 111 Texas 36 15 17 2 2 34 103 118 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 107 130

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 33 25 7 1 0 51 129 84 Stockton 33 21 7 2 3 47 133 99 Colorado 32 18 10 3 1 40 105 92 Ontario 36 16 16 3 1 36 92 136 Bakersfield 33 14 14 4 1 33 98 118 San Diego 31 12 15 2 2 28 96 99 San Jose 32 12 18 0 2 26 109 119

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Utica 3, Belleville 2

Hartford 2, Hershey 1

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3

Charlotte 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 2

Rockford 4, Manitoba 1

Iowa 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 9, Ontario 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 2

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.