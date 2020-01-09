England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler appeals the wicket of South Africa's Quinton De Kock while Ben Stokes fields the ball during day five of the second... England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler appeals the wicket of South Africa's Quinton De Kock while Ben Stokes fields the ball during day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South African Vernon Philander plays a shot while England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, center, looks on during day five of the second cricket test betw... South African Vernon Philander plays a shot while England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, center, looks on during day five of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was fined 15% of his match fee on Thursday for verbally abusing South Africa allrounder Vernon Philander during the second test between the teams at Newlands.

The ICC said Buttler breached the governing body's code of conduct by using an “audible obscenity” toward Philander while the South African was batting on Day 5 of the test.

England won by 189 runs on Tuesday to tie the four-match series at 1-1.

