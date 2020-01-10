With less than 36 hours left before the polls open, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday night called on her supporters not to doubt choosing the path of reform or to underestimate her rivals.

Tsai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is running for a second term against Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People First Party.

Addressing a DPP rally for Tsai and legislative candidate Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) in Yilan County, Tsai noted that Han's camp recently bought a series of TV commercials and made numerous phone calls to push for votes, which she said demonstrates the KMT has huge resources and betrays Han's self-styled image as an "average Joe."

She urged her supporters to continue to believe in their own choice at a time when the KMT is trying to drown out the voice of reform.

"We are adhering to the right path. The louder our rivals, the more we must bravely believe in the path of democracy, freedom and reform," Tsai said.

Voters should not divide their strength but should stand united in support of her in order to prevent the KMT from returning to power, she added.

Meanwhile, Tsai also appealed to people to cast their votes for the DPP in the legislative election being held alongside the presidential election on Saturday, so as to allow the DPP to block "authoritarian and conservative" forces in the Legislature.

Later at a rally held by independent legislative candidate Freddy Lim (林昶佐) in Taipei, Tsai said people must use their vote to tell the world that they do not accept the "one country, two systems" formula proposed by Beijing for unification with Taiwan.

She pointed out that Hong Kong has proven the formula to be a failure and that "democracy and authoritarianism cannot coexist."

Also on Thursday night, Han held a huge rally in Taipei which the KMT claimed was attended by 1 million people.

Han called Tsai's administration "corrupt" and criticized it for hampering the country's development, both economically and in relations with China, and urged voters to "turn Taiwan around."