All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113 Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146 Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135 Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143 Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149 Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108 Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116 Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123 Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136 Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121 N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141 New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121 Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105 Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130 Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134 Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144 Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143 Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114 Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137 Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142 Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135 Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134 San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151 Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136 Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.