NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 45 30 10 5 65 163 133 13-4-4 17-6-1 6-6-1 Boston 44 25 8 11 61 146 113 14-2-9 11-6-2 10-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 12 3 57 120 108 14-5-2 13-7-1 8-4-1 Pittsburgh 43 26 12 5 57 146 116 16-5-3 10-7-2 5-2-3 Tampa Bay 42 25 13 4 54 156 127 13-7-2 12-6-2 16-2-0 Toronto 45 24 15 6 54 162 145 11-5-6 13-10-0 7-5-1 Carolina 43 25 16 2 52 145 123 13-8-0 12-8-2 4-8-1 Philadelphia 44 23 15 6 52 140 136 14-2-4 9-13-2 8-2-3 Columbus 44 21 15 8 50 117 121 12-9-2 9-6-6 7-5-3 Florida 43 22 16 5 49 153 146 13-8-2 9-8-3 7-6-1 Buffalo 43 19 17 7 45 127 135 13-5-3 6-12-4 7-9-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 20 18 4 44 138 141 11-8-2 9-10-2 7-3-0 Montreal 44 18 19 7 43 139 143 8-10-4 10-9-3 4-9-2 New Jersey 42 15 20 7 37 109 148 6-9-7 9-11-0 4-5-2 Ottawa 43 16 22 5 37 118 149 11-7-2 5-15-3 6-7-2 Detroit 44 11 30 3 25 96 168 7-14-1 4-16-2 4-9-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 44 27 10 7 61 138 121 14-4-3 13-6-4 10-2-1 Dallas 43 25 14 4 54 117 105 15-6-2 10-8-2 9-4-2 Colorado 44 25 15 4 54 159 130 11-7-2 14-8-2 7-8-1 Arizona 45 25 16 4 54 133 114 11-10-1 14-6-3 8-4-3 Vegas 46 24 16 6 54 147 137 14-8-3 10-8-3 11-4-2 Winnipeg 44 24 16 4 52 137 134 10-9-2 14-7-2 7-4-3 Edmonton 45 23 17 5 51 137 142 10-8-3 13-9-2 8-5-1 Calgary 45 23 17 5 51 125 135 11-7-3 12-10-2 6-6-1 Vancouver 43 23 16 4 50 143 134 14-5-3 9-11-1 8-5-1 Minnesota 43 20 17 6 46 133 144 11-4-4 9-13-2 4-8-1 Nashville 42 19 16 7 45 144 143 10-8-4 9-8-3 5-5-0 Chicago 44 19 19 6 44 128 143 10-10-3 9-9-3 5-6-2 San Jose 45 19 22 4 42 121 151 11-11-1 8-11-3 8-7-1 Anaheim 43 17 21 5 39 113 136 11-8-3 6-13-2 5-7-1 Los Angeles 45 17 24 4 38 113 142 11-10-1 6-14-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.