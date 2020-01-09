All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|44
|25
|8
|11
|61
|146
|113
|14-2-9
|11-6-2
|10-4-3
|Tampa Bay
|42
|25
|13
|4
|54
|156
|127
|13-7-2
|12-6-2
|16-2-0
|Toronto
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|162
|145
|11-5-6
|13-10-0
|7-5-1
|Florida
|43
|22
|16
|5
|49
|153
|146
|13-8-2
|9-8-3
|7-6-1
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|13-5-3
|6-12-4
|7-9-1
|Montreal
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|139
|143
|8-10-4
|10-9-3
|4-9-2
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|22
|5
|37
|118
|149
|11-7-2
|5-15-3
|6-7-2
|Detroit
|44
|11
|30
|3
|25
|96
|168
|7-14-1
|4-16-2
|4-9-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|45
|30
|10
|5
|65
|163
|133
|13-4-4
|17-6-1
|6-6-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|120
|108
|14-5-2
|13-7-1
|8-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|43
|26
|12
|5
|57
|146
|116
|16-5-3
|10-7-2
|5-2-3
|Carolina
|43
|25
|16
|2
|52
|145
|123
|13-8-0
|12-8-2
|4-8-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|23
|15
|6
|52
|140
|136
|14-2-4
|9-13-2
|8-2-3
|Columbus
|44
|21
|15
|8
|50
|117
|121
|12-9-2
|9-6-6
|7-5-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|20
|18
|4
|44
|138
|141
|11-8-2
|9-10-2
|7-3-0
|New Jersey
|42
|15
|20
|7
|37
|109
|148
|6-9-7
|9-11-0
|4-5-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|138
|121
|14-4-3
|13-6-4
|10-2-1
|Dallas
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|117
|105
|15-6-2
|10-8-2
|9-4-2
|Colorado
|44
|25
|15
|4
|54
|159
|130
|11-7-2
|14-8-2
|7-8-1
|Winnipeg
|44
|24
|16
|4
|52
|137
|134
|10-9-2
|14-7-2
|7-4-3
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|11-4-4
|9-13-2
|4-8-1
|Nashville
|42
|19
|16
|7
|45
|144
|143
|10-8-4
|9-8-3
|5-5-0
|Chicago
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|128
|143
|10-10-3
|9-9-3
|5-6-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Arizona
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|133
|114
|11-10-1
|14-6-3
|8-4-3
|Vegas
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|147
|137
|14-8-3
|10-8-3
|11-4-2
|Edmonton
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|142
|10-8-3
|13-9-2
|8-5-1
|Calgary
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|125
|135
|11-7-3
|12-10-2
|6-6-1
|Vancouver
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|143
|134
|14-5-3
|9-11-1
|8-5-1
|San Jose
|45
|19
|22
|4
|42
|121
|151
|11-11-1
|8-11-3
|8-7-1
|Anaheim
|43
|17
|21
|5
|39
|113
|136
|11-8-3
|6-13-2
|5-7-1
|Los Angeles
|45
|17
|24
|4
|38
|113
|142
|11-10-1
|6-14-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
Winnipeg 4, Toronto 3, SO
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.