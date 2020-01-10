Kuomintang (KMT) heavyweights and large crowds of supporters waving the Republic of China flag attended a Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) rally on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei Thursday, in a show of support for the opposition party and its presidential candidate.

The rally began at 5 p.m., with organizers claiming attendance was over 1 million.

Han, who arrived at around 8:30 p.m., opened his speech by criticizing the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for hampering the country's development, both economically and in relations with China.

"We must turn the tide on Saturday, and help make Taiwan a better place for generations to come," Han said.

Addressing an exuberant crowd, the presidential contender said now is the time to steer the Republic of China in the right direction, and help return the country to its former economic glory, which he said has been sluggish under the DPP government.

"We must kick the DPP from power!" he shouted, reminding supporters to vote for KMT lawmakers and help return the party to power.

The KMT, which lost power in 2016 in a three-way battle between Tsai of the DPP, former New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) of the KMT, and James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People First Party, aims to win back the presidency in 2020 with a slogan of reform and unity.

Also present at the rally were KMT heavyweights Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and 14 of the party's city majors and county magistrates in Taiwan.

Also attending the rally, Chu called on all party members to stand together, saying the KMT will always stand by the ROC, democracy and freedom.

Meanwhile, he also blasted the DPP for using scare tactics in their campaigns by seeking to associate the opposition party with the communist regime in China, and creating divisions among the people of Taiwan.