10 Things to Know for Today

A man holds a cross during a rally in central Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Thousands of Serbs have answered a call by the Serbian Orthod... A man holds a cross during a rally in central Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Thousands of Serbs have answered a call by the Serbian Orthodox Church to stage a protest against alleged suppression of religious and other rights of minority Serbs in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, talk during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of... Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, talk during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Man in the centre is an interpreter. The Turkish and Russian presidents called for a cease-fire in Libya, starting midnight Jan. 12, their foreign ministers said. Turkey is supporting the embattled U.N.-recognised government in Tripoli and has begun sending Turkish soldiers for training and coordination, while Russia has backed the rival eastern-based forces of Gen. Khalifa Hifter. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

An Indian Shiite Muslim girl points at a portrait of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. attack, during a protest against the U.S. ... An Indian Shiite Muslim girl points at a portrait of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. attack, during a protest against the U.S. in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A street vendor packs his goods in a cart before going home after a day of selling in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday Jan. 6, 2020. The southern African nati... A street vendor packs his goods in a cart before going home after a day of selling in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday Jan. 6, 2020. The southern African nation is facing a catastrophic summer cropping season after the rains stayed away during the first half of the season leading to widespread crop failure for a second year running. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The partner of Julia Sologub, a member of the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, kisses a portrait of... The partner of Julia Sologub, a member of the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, kisses a portrait of her at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Protesters of President Donald Trump's recent military action in Iraq gather across the Chicago River from the Trump Tower Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in... Protesters of President Donald Trump's recent military action in Iraq gather across the Chicago River from the Trump Tower Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.... President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Vice President Mike Pence, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others look on. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IRAN SAYS UKRAINIAN PLANE WAS ON FIRE, TRIED TO TURN BACK Ukraine is considering a missile strike or terrorism as possible theories for the crash of a Ukrainian jetliner, despite Iran's contention that mechanical failure doomed the flight that killed 176 people.

2. STANDOFF OVER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DEEPENS While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding more details and witnesses, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be “no haggling” with Democrats.

3. HOUSE TO VOTE ON RESTRAINING TRUMP’S WAR POWERS The largely symbolic vote comes amid intensifying Democratic criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

4. HAWKISH GULF ARAB STRATEGY BEING TESTED The killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani appears to have caught Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf allies off-guard, thrusting the region closer to full-blown conflict.

5. BRITISH ROYALS ROCKED BY SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT A rift in the British monarchy is growing after Prince Harry and Meghan say they plan to "step back" from royal duties.

6. VILLAGE VS FACEBOOK A tiny Oregon town is trying to stop the social media giant from using property to build a landing spot for an ultra-high-speed, undersea cable connecting America with Asia.

7. GHOSN HIT WITH TRAVEL BAN Lebanese prosecutors issue the ban for fugitive ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, charged with financial misconduct in Japan, following an Interpol notice.

8. WHAT MAKES AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRES FIGHT UNIQUE Rural Fire Service in New South Wales consists of 72,000 people who make up the world’s largest volunteer fire service.

9. WHO WON BIG AT NATIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is toasted as the year’s best film at the New York awards ceremony.

10. 'I STILL HAVE MORE TO PROVE' In an Instagram post, 42-year-old NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives another indication that he isn't done playing football.