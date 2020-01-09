  1. Home
Apple’s App Store announces daily record for New Year’s Day

Business surges by 20 percent compared to same day last year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/09 17:46
Apple's App Store (screenshot from Facebook). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Apple, Inc.’s App Store did a record US$386 million (NT$11.5 billion) in business on New Year’s Day, reports said Thursday (Jan. 9).

The digital distribution platform said the figure amounted to a rise of 20 percent compared to the same day last year.

In addition, for the period from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, consumers spent a total of US$1.42 billion (NT$42.5 billion) on the app site, for a rise of 16 percent from the same period last year.

While 2019 was the most active year so far for Apple to roll out new services, it also improved users’ security and privacy, CNA reported.

Since its launch in 2018, the App Store had received an average of 500 million visitors a week, allowing developers to make a profit totaling in excess of US$155 billion.

Other services looking at expansion in 2020 included Apple Music with its 60 million songs, the Apple TV+ streaming brand, and game subscription provider Apple Arcade, according to the CNA report.
