  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan has enough oil to survive Iran crisis

The reserves can last for 128 days: MOEA

  256
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/09 16:26
Fire on board an Iranian tanker last year. 

Fire on board an Iranian tanker last year.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite the confrontation between the United States and Iran, Taiwan has enough oil to last for 128 days, so there is no need for a panic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Thursday (Jan. 9).

According to Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), the situation in the Middle East has already calmed down, so neither the price nor the supply of oil and natural gas should be cause for concern.

Government reserves of oil products amounted to 44 days, while the private sector had enough for an additional 84 days, the Liberty Times reported.

The crisis had taken the price for a barrel of Brent crude across the US$70 threshold for a barrel, but since then, the situation had settled down and the price fallen back to US$66.57.
The economics minister emphasized that looking at the latest trends, prices were unlikely to show a spike again any time soon.

According to state-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan, about half of Taiwan’s oil came from the Middle East and none from Iran, while 40 percent was imported from the United States and about 10 percent from Latin America.

The island’s largest supplier of natural gas was Qatar, accounting for 28 percent, with 60 percent coming from outside the Middle East, including 26 percent from Australia and 15 percent from Malaysia, the Liberty Times reported.
Iran
oil imports
Ministry of Economic Affairs
Shen Jong-chin
MOEA
CPC Corp.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president bolsters security due to US-Iran tensions
Taiwan president bolsters security due to US-Iran tensions
2020/01/09 13:38
Taiwan airlines avoid Iran airspace
Taiwan airlines avoid Iran airspace
2020/01/08 17:14
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq
2020/01/08 16:19
Taiwan freezes fuel prices for Lunar New Year
Taiwan freezes fuel prices for Lunar New Year
2020/01/02 14:54
Japan's Abe briefs Iran on plan to send forces to Middle East
Japan's Abe briefs Iran on plan to send forces to Middle East
2019/12/22 12:20