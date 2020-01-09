North Taiwan's real estate market looking for revival after elections. North Taiwan's real estate market looking for revival after elections. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As investors are awaiting the result of Saturday’s (Jan. 11) elections, real estate transactions in North Taiwan have been declining for three months in a row, with My Housing Magazine’s index flashing a blue light.

While the color represented a drop to the bottom level, after the elections business was likely to pick up, CNA reported.

In December only one major project was launched in Taipei City, which was mainly responsible for the poor state of business, as real estate in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu was still performing as usual.

The sector had also refrained from major advertising campaigns ahead of election day, My Housing Magazine said. The number of customers fell to the lowest point in half a year last December, with especially larger high-end properties in the Greater Taipei area difficult to sell, real estate experts said.

Nevertheless, they ascribed the current low to the public’s wait-and-see attitude toward Saturday’s presidential and legislative elections, with interest in buying and selling apartments likely to pick up later in the month.

