TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sinology research center was inaugurated on Thursday (Jan. 8) at Tel Aviv University, Israel, in a collaboration between the university and the National Central Library (NCL) in Taiwan.

The center is the first such facility sponsored by Taiwan in the Middle East, according to NCL. It will boast a collection of 214 publications and digital resources related to sinology and Taiwan-related studies, with more to be added in the following years.

Lectures, seminars, and exhibitions will also be held to introduce Chinese studies with Taiwanese characteristics to Israel. The facility aims to expand bilateral exchanges while serving to project the island country’s soft power globally, said NCL.

Founded in 1956, Tel Aviv University is the largest university in the country with more than 30,000 students. The academic institution has rich library resources and is also an important center for East Asian studies, particularly Chinese, Indian, and Japanese.