  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan nabs Canadian smuggling drugs disguised as tea

20 kilos of marijuana had a street value of NT$30 million

  534
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/09 14:37
Marijuana disguised as Pu'er tea (photo courtesy of airport police). 

Marijuana disguised as Pu'er tea (photo courtesy of airport police).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport arrested a Canadian found with NT$30 million (US$1 million) worth of marijuana disguised as Chinese Pu’er tea, reports said Thursday (Jan. 9).

A man of ethnic Chinese origin surnamed Wang had packaged the drugs in 20 rolls weighing slightly more than 1 kilogram each, the Liberty Times reported.

He had arrived on a flight from Canada at 5 a.m. last Dec. 28. When an X-ray check of his luggage caused suspicion, customs and airport police took a closer look. They found the 20 rolls hidden inside his clothes, with tests showing the content of the packages was not tea but marijuana.

Police let Wang head for his hotel in Taoyuan, hoping a customer would show up to take delivery of the drugs, but nobody did, the Liberty Times reported. Police suspected that a member of the gang had been on the same flight as Wang and had noticed his ruse had been found out.

While the 40-year-old Canadian had been transferred to prosecutors, the search for the smuggling ring behind his case would continue, the authorities said.
drugs
drugs smuggling
marijuana
Canada
Pu'er
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s EVA Air to sue passenger for injuring crew on flight from Hong Kong
Taiwan’s EVA Air to sue passenger for injuring crew on flight from Hong Kong
2020/01/04 15:42
Father and daughter try to smuggle heroin hidden in cereal into Taiwan
Father and daughter try to smuggle heroin hidden in cereal into Taiwan
2019/12/31 17:29
Month-old South Korean airline Fly Gangwon launches flights to Taiwan
Month-old South Korean airline Fly Gangwon launches flights to Taiwan
2019/12/26 14:56
Taiwan Ministry of Justice refutes reports of drug decriminalization
Taiwan Ministry of Justice refutes reports of drug decriminalization
2019/12/24 17:12
Taiwan Taoyuan airport observation deck to close for 3 days
Taiwan Taoyuan airport observation deck to close for 3 days
2019/12/20 17:17