TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given the U.S.-Iran confrontation, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held a National Security Bureau (NSB) meeting on Thursday morning (Jan. 9) to discuss potential responses and ensure the safety of the country.

According to Liberty Times, Tsai ordered National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維) to meet with security officials on Wednesday (Jan. 8) and look at areas that might be affected by a military conflict. This could potentially include the stock market, energy supplies, cross-strait relations, as well as protecting and communicating with expatriates in Taiwan.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) told media that all personnel participating in Wednesday's security conference, including Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), NSB Director Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), and Deputy Economics Minister Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生), looked at strategic measures to minimize any negative impact on Taiwan. The concluded plans were reported to Tsai prior to the conference on Thursday.

Huang added that Tsai had given instructions to the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to maintain the stability of Taiwan's economic market. The president also pointed out current fuel stores provide enough national energy for more than 100 days, and the government would help evacuate Taiwanese in Iran if the situation escalates, reported ET Today.