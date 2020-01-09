AMES, Iowa (AP) — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53 on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. Kansas shot 52% from the field while limiting the Cyclones (7-7, 0-2) to 34%.

Ochai Agbaji added 16 points for the Jayhawks. They handed Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks made 10 of 19 3-pointers, with Agbaji hitting 4 of 5.

Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points — 12 below his average. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 12 points.

NO. 10 FLORIDA STATE 78, WAKE FOREST 68

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes.

M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Florida State (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Seminoles trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark. They have won seven straight and 14 of 15.

Brandon Childress scored 20 points for Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25