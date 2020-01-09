WTA World Tour Brisbane Open Results

Wednesday
At Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
Purse: $1,500,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Brisbane International presented by Suncorp at Queensland Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Doubles
Round Of 16
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (-1), Taiwan, def. Storm Sanders and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-2, 6-2.