Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, center, goes after a loose ball between Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks, left, and guard Gary Payton II... Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, center, goes after a loose ball between Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks, left, and guard Gary Payton II (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu, right, as he tries to moves the ball on a fast break during ... Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu, right, as he tries to moves the ball on a fast break during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic players on the bench cheer as guard Evan Fournier (10) runs downcourt after sinking a 3-point shot against the Washington Wizards during... Orlando Magic players on the bench cheer as guard Evan Fournier (10) runs downcourt after sinking a 3-point shot against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Washington Wizards guard Isaac Bonga gets past Orlando Magic center Khem Birch (24) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wedne... Washington Wizards guard Isaac Bonga gets past Orlando Magic center Khem Birch (24) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) loses control of the ball as he drives around Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, back left, during the first h... Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) loses control of the ball as he drives around Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin, back left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) blocks a shot attempt by Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) during the first half of an NBA basketball... Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) blocks a shot attempt by Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (52) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, right, makes a shot next to Washington Wizards guard Gary Payton II (20) during the second half of an NBA basketbal... Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, right, makes a shot next to Washington Wizards guard Gary Payton II (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) makes a shot in front of Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks during the second half of an NBA basketbal... Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) makes a shot in front of Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20) passes the ball as he gets in front of Washington Wizards guard Admiral Schofield during the second half of an NBA... Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20) passes the ball as he gets in front of Washington Wizards guard Admiral Schofield during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first half of an NBA basketball ... Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando took control for good with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter, punctuated by a dunk by Vucevic in the final seconds, for a 69-52 lead.

The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.

The Wizards played with a short bench, as a rash of injuries left them with only nine players available. Bradley Beal, the star guard who averaged 34.3 points in the previous three games against Orlando, sat out for the fourth consecutive game since injuring his right leg against the Magic in Washington on Jan. 1.

TIP-INS:

Wizards: After playing in 194 consecutive games, Beal has now missed six of Washington’s last seven due to injury. ... Washington was also without Rui Hachimura (groin), Thomas Bryant (foot), and Davis Bertans (quadriceps).

Magic: F Jonathan Isaac will not need surgery for the knee sprain he suffered on Jan. 1 at Washington. Isaac will be re-evaluated in 8 to 10 weeks. ... F Al-Farouq Aminu underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn right meniscus. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, meaning he could be available for the latter stages of the regular season and a potential playoff run.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Magic: Begin a six-game road trip at Phoenix on Friday night.

