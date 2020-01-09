CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had a career-high 27 points as Furman won its seventh consecutive game, topping Chattanooga 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Furman held Chattanooga scoreless for nearly nine minutes in the second half as it turned a 50-47 deficit into a 61-50 lead.

Jordan Lyons had 16 points for Furman (14-3, 4-0 Southern Conference). Alex Hunter added 11 points and six rebounds, and Clay Mounce had 11 points and three blocks. Bothwell hit 12 of 16 shots.

Stefan Kenic had 15 points for the Mocs (10-6, 1-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Matt Ryan added 13 points, and Rod Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Furman takes on UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. Chattanooga matches up against Samford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com