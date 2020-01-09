Only three days are left until Taiwan's Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections, and the candidates have been busy making their final appeals to voters.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who is running for re-election, continued her campaign tour Wednesday in central Taiwan.

Her motorcade traveled through Changhua, Taichung and Miaoli and she is scheduled to attend campaign rallies in Hsinchu and Taoyuan in the evening.

Also Wednesday, Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) answered questions from reporters before taping an interview for Ctitv News, while James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People First Party (PFP) campaigned in Taichung.