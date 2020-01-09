  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.4 temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan

  100
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/09 10:00
Map of Thursday's quake (CWB image)

Map of Thursday's quake (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 3:06 a.m. this morning (Jan. 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 9.5 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 41.1 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County, a 2 in Yilan County and Changhua County, and a 1 in Nantou Couty, Taichung City, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.


Map of Jan. 9 quake (CWB image)
earthquake
temblor
quake

RELATED ARTICLES

4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles SW Taiwan
4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles SW Taiwan
2020/01/06 15:24
Taiwan CWB: Quake intensity scale modified to improve disaster response
Taiwan CWB: Quake intensity scale modified to improve disaster response
2019/12/18 18:09
Magnitude 4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2019/12/17 09:15
Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan
2019/12/16 19:49
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan
2019/12/11 23:29