Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 3:06 a.m. this morning (Jan. 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 9.5 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 41.1 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County, a 2 in Yilan County and Changhua County, and a 1 in Nantou Couty, Taichung City, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.



Map of Jan. 9 quake (CWB image)