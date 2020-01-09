TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwan's presidential election only three days away, news broke that a Kuomintang (KMT) official and Chinese official tried to bribe and intimidate self-proclaimed Chinese spy Wang "William" Liqiang (王立強) into fabricating a false confession implicating the rival Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in an attempt to sway the election.

In his interviews with several Australian media outlets in November, Wang said he undertook undercover espionage work in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia, including the infiltration of Taiwan's upcoming 2020 presidential election and the city elections of 2018. Wang said he was hired by China Innovation Investment Ltd. (CIIL) CEO Xiang Xin (向心) as a spy.

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), The Age reported that Australian security agencies have found that Wang received the first of a series of attempted bribes and threats on Christmas Eve, according to sources familiar with the matter. Through a combination of inducements and threats, Wang was told to tape a false video confession in which he would retract his story and claim that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had offered him "a large sum of money" to fabricate the tale.

According to the report, former KMT legislator and the opposition party's deputy secretary general official Alex Tsai (蔡正元) sent Wang a number of text messages attempting to persuade him into recanting his story. One text message read, "if you take up the offer by the end of this month, everyone will help ensure you safely return to mainland China, and at the same time will help you resolve all your debts."

Another message that "The KMT has agreed that they can let him freely settle in Taiwan." When contacted for comment by the newspaper, Tsai confirmed that he had been in direct contact with Wang, but denied that he had tried to persuade him into changing his story or implicate the DPP in a corruption scandal.

On Dec. 17, Tsai accused top Australian investigative journalist Nick McKenzie of lying in his reports on Wang and asking for money from Taiwanese intelligence offices. "You are a liar, you cooked a fake story about Chinese spy Liqiang Wang in order to get money from Taiwan intelligence, you are truly a dirty reporter, or you do not deserve reporter as a career title, liar is a good title to you!” Tsai commented on a tweet by McKenzie.

However, The Age has been given access to text messages between Tsai and a Chinese businessman identified by the surname Sun in which he referred to a script that Wang was to use in his confession video. Sun reportedly took a more menacing approach with Wang, threatening to extradite him to China and have him killed or punish his family in the communist country if he did not follow their directions, according to sources who spoke to the paper.

Part of the script read that Xiang Xin was "only an acquaintance I've met one or two times." He was then to claim that he implicated Xiang and his wife because "he is the richest person and most high-status person I know."

Xiang was arrested by Taiwan's investigators on Nov. 24 while preparing to board a plane at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with his wife and alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青). The couple has been barred from leaving the country as the investigation continues.