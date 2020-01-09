FILE - In this Tuesday, June 21, 2016 file photo, Ukraine's Roman Zozulya protest to a referee during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match between Ukrai... FILE - In this Tuesday, June 21, 2016 file photo, Ukraine's Roman Zozulya protest to a referee during the Euro 2016 Group C soccer match between Ukraine and Poland at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. The Ukrainian player called “a Nazi” by fans in a Spanish second-division match suspended because of the insults had already been targeted by fans last season. The game between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 was halted at halftime after Rayo fans used abusive language against Zozulia in chants and a in a banner. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league on Wednesday denounced another case of fans calling Ukrainian striker Ramon Zozulia a Nazi during a match.

The league said this time the chants came during the first-division game between Osasuna and Real Sociedad in December, a week after the second-division match in which Zozulia was playing was suspended at halftime because of similar taunts.

Zozulia, a former Ukraine international, plays for Albacete. His team's game at Rayo Vallecano on Dec. 15 was interrupted after the insults by Rayo fans.

Zozulia told a news conference four days later that he has no connections to radical political groups in his home country and insisted that "I don't have any political views.”

The Spanish soccer federation initially fined Rayo Vallecano and said the game would be concluded behind closed doors, but the ruling has been appealed.

The chants in the Osasuna-Sociedad game were denounced to the Spanish federation's competition's committee, which is in charge of handing out punishments.

The league said some 400 Osasuna fans chanted “Zozulia, you are a Nazi" for about 10 seconds in the sixth minute of the match.

