PSG's Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, from left to right, react with teammates after PSG's third goal during the French League... PSG's Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, from left to right, react with teammates after PSG's third goal during the French League Cup quarter final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PSG's Neymar celebrates with, Mauro Icardi Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria after scoring his side's second goal during the French League Cup quarter ... PSG's Neymar celebrates with, Mauro Icardi Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria after scoring his side's second goal during the French League Cup quarter final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PSG's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Amiens, at the P... PSG's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Amiens, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Mauro Icardi scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 6-1 at home to ease into the semifinals of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also netted for PSG at Parc des Princes, with the visitors having Wesley Fofana sent off after 31 minutes when the score was 1-0.

Lyon and Lille also advanced from the quarterfinals Wednesday, while Reims progressed on Tuesday after beating Strasbourg in a penalty shootout.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports