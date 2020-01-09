  1. Home
PSG into French League Cup semis after Icardi hat trick

By  Associated Press
2020/01/09 06:15
PSG's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Amiens, at the P...
PSG's Neymar celebrates with, Mauro Icardi Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria after scoring his side's second goal during the French League Cup quarter ...
PSG's Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, from left to right, react with teammates after PSG's third goal during the French League...

PARIS (AP) — Mauro Icardi scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 6-1 at home to ease into the semifinals of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also netted for PSG at Parc des Princes, with the visitors having Wesley Fofana sent off after 31 minutes when the score was 1-0.

Lyon and Lille also advanced from the quarterfinals Wednesday, while Reims progressed on Tuesday after beating Strasbourg in a penalty shootout.

