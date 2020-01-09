BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2510 Down 31 Mar 2530 2535 2497 2501 Down 32 May 2537 2542 2507 2510 Down 31 Jul 2543 2548 2518 2522 Down 26 Sep 2527 2533 2503 2507 Down 27 Dec 2484 2490 2459 2464 Down 28 Mar 2449 2453 2427 2433 Down 27 May 2444 2444 2418 2424 Down 26 Jul 2413 Down 26 Sep 2401 Down 25 Dec 2416 2416 2400 2400 Down 18