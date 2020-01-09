BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2510
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2530
|2535
|2497
|2501
|Down
|32
|May
|2537
|2542
|2507
|2510
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2543
|2548
|2518
|2522
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2527
|2533
|2503
|2507
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2484
|2490
|2459
|2464
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2449
|2453
|2427
|2433
|Down
|27
|May
|2444
|2444
|2418
|2424
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2413
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2401
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2416
|2416
|2400
|2400
|Down
|18