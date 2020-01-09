New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|119.15
|Down 3.25
|Mar
|121.45
|Down 3.25
|Mar
|122.50
|123.05
|118.25
|119.15
|Down 3.25
|May
|124.85
|125.35
|120.65
|121.45
|Down 3.25
|Jul
|127.15
|127.50
|122.85
|123.70
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|129.75
|129.75
|124.90
|125.70
|Down 3.20
|Dec
|131.55
|131.80
|127.55
|128.30
|Down 3.20
|Mar
|134.15
|134.15
|130.00
|130.70
|Down 3.20
|May
|133.20
|133.20
|131.15
|131.75
|Down 3.20
|Jul
|134.00
|134.00
|131.90
|132.60
|Down 3.20
|Sep
|134.75
|134.75
|132.65
|133.40
|Down 3.20
|Dec
|137.10
|137.10
|135.00
|135.00
|Down 3.15
|Mar
|136.65
|Down 3.15
|May
|137.85
|Down 3.15
|Jul
|139.00
|Down 3.15
|Sep
|140.20
|Down 3.15
|Dec
|142.90
|Down 3.15