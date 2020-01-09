  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/09 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 119.15 Down 3.25
Mar 121.45 Down 3.25
Mar 122.50 123.05 118.25 119.15 Down 3.25
May 124.85 125.35 120.65 121.45 Down 3.25
Jul 127.15 127.50 122.85 123.70 Down 3.25
Sep 129.75 129.75 124.90 125.70 Down 3.20
Dec 131.55 131.80 127.55 128.30 Down 3.20
Mar 134.15 134.15 130.00 130.70 Down 3.20
May 133.20 133.20 131.15 131.75 Down 3.20
Jul 134.00 134.00 131.90 132.60 Down 3.20
Sep 134.75 134.75 132.65 133.40 Down 3.20
Dec 137.10 137.10 135.00 135.00 Down 3.15
Mar 136.65 Down 3.15
May 137.85 Down 3.15
Jul 139.00 Down 3.15
Sep 140.20 Down 3.15
Dec 142.90 Down 3.15