PARIS (AP) — Newly installed France rugby coach Fabien Galthie ushered in a new era for the national team by selecting 19 uncapped players Wednesday in a 42-man squad ahead of the Six Nations.

There is a new captain in back-row forward Charles Ollivon and only one player, 30-year-old lock Bernard Le Roux, who is in his 30s.

Galthie replaced Jacques Brunel as head coach after the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which France exited in the quarterfinals after a 20-19 loss to Wales.

Among the leading players omitted from the new-look squad were backs Camille Lopez, Maxime Medard, Alivereta Raka and Yoann Huget, and forwards Wenceslas Lauret and Rabah Slimani.

___

France squad:

Forwards: Jefferson Poirot, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Dorian Aldegheri, Mohammed Haouas, Camille Chat, Julien Marchand, Anthony Etrillard, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua, Killian Geraci, Cyril Cazeaux, Boris Palu, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros, Grégory Alldritt, Selevasio Tolofua, Dylan Cretin, Alexandre Fischer, Sekou Macalou, Cameron Woki.

Backs: Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Lucu, Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Louis Carbonel, Julien Hériteau, Gaël Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gervais Cordin, Damian Penaud, Lester Etien, Gabriel Ngandebe, Vincent Rattez, Teddy Thomas, Kylan Hamdaoui, Anthony Bouthier, Thomas Ramos.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports