England celebrate the wicket of Dean Elgar during South Africa's second innings on day four of the second cricket test between South Africa and Englan... England celebrate the wicket of Dean Elgar during South Africa's second innings on day four of the second cricket test between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England will be without James Anderson for the rest of the test series against South Africa after the seamer picked up a left rib injury in his team's win in the second test at Newlands.

Anderson will return to England in the coming days, with fellow paceman Craig Overton remaining in South Africa as cover.

The four-match series is tied at 1-1.

The 37-year-old Anderson, who is England's all-time leading wicket-taker, felt tightness and discomfort on Day 5 of the second test Tuesday and was only able to bowl eight overs during the day.

He underwent an MRI scan on Wednesday, revealing the injury.

Anderson has just spent four months out with a calf injury.

The third test starts on Jan. 16.

