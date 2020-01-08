All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|36
|21
|8
|2
|5
|49
|100
|91
|Hershey
|36
|21
|10
|2
|3
|47
|102
|92
|Providence
|38
|20
|15
|1
|2
|43
|116
|101
|Springfield
|38
|20
|16
|2
|0
|42
|116
|107
|Charlotte
|34
|18
|13
|3
|0
|39
|102
|88
|WB/Scranton
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|95
|111
|Lehigh Valley
|36
|13
|18
|1
|4
|31
|82
|105
|Bridgeport
|38
|13
|20
|4
|1
|31
|84
|120
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|34
|21
|9
|2
|2
|46
|107
|82
|Utica
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|127
|110
|Toronto
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|117
|110
|Belleville
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|130
|117
|Laval
|37
|19
|14
|3
|1
|42
|108
|107
|Syracuse
|35
|17
|15
|2
|1
|37
|115
|118
|Cleveland
|35
|17
|15
|1
|2
|37
|99
|96
|Binghamton
|34
|13
|17
|4
|0
|30
|88
|111
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|6
|4
|2
|54
|123
|83
|Iowa
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|111
|105
|Chicago
|38
|17
|17
|3
|1
|38
|91
|109
|Manitoba
|37
|18
|19
|0
|0
|36
|106
|116
|Rockford
|34
|17
|16
|0
|1
|35
|95
|106
|San Antonio
|36
|13
|14
|5
|4
|35
|105
|111
|Texas
|36
|15
|17
|2
|2
|34
|103
|118
|Grand Rapids
|37
|14
|19
|2
|2
|32
|104
|128
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|33
|25
|7
|1
|0
|51
|129
|84
|Stockton
|32
|20
|7
|2
|3
|45
|129
|97
|Colorado
|32
|18
|10
|3
|1
|40
|105
|92
|Ontario
|35
|16
|15
|3
|1
|36
|92
|127
|Bakersfield
|32
|14
|13
|4
|1
|33
|96
|114
|San Diego
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|94
|96
|San Jose
|31
|11
|18
|0
|2
|24
|100
|119
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.